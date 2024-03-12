Slash unveiled his new blues album, Orgy of the Damned, last Friday and today has announced that its release will be followed by a 27-date traveling “blues festival” tour.

The dates kick off on July 5 in Bonner, MT and run until August 17 in Grand Prairie, TX. While not every artist will feature at every date, the tour is set to include a rotating cast of killer blues players, including Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Christone ‘Kingish’ Ingram, Samantha Fish, ZZ Ward, Robert Randolph, Eric Gales, and Jackie Venson.

And then of course, Slash himself will be performing at every date, alongside his Orgy of the Damned Blues Band, which includes guitarist/vocalist Tash Neal.

The name S.E.R.P.E.N.T. is reportedly an anagram for ‘Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance’ and a portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will go towards supporting a host of charities, including The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child.

“The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour is a celebration of blues and rock ‘n’ roll music, and a celebration of unity and togetherness in these uncertain and divisive times,” says Slash.

“S.E.R.P.E.N.T is a vehicle to help support and uplift people and communities suffering from the injustices of racism and equal rights violations, as well as to support children adversely affected by war and poverty across the world.

“So, we are contributing a portion of every ticket and VIP package sold from the tour to those ends. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. will also provide an environment where folks can get together for a day of great music and hang out and have a good time.”

Slash debuted the first single from Orgy of the Damned – a romping take on Howlin' Wolf’s Killing Floor, featuring AC/DC vocalist Brian Johnson and harmonica from Steven Tyler – alongside the album announcement last week.

It came accompanied by a video clip in which Slash changed up his usual Gibson Les Paul for an ES-335. The rest of the album reportedly features plenty of new company, too, with guest slots from Gary Clark Jr., Billy Gibbons, Demi Lovato, Beth Hart, and Paul Rodgers.

For more information, on the festival dates, head to the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. site.