Gretsch is opening its own museum in Savannah, GA next month

Gretsch has announced the imminent opening of a museum dedicated to the instrument-makers‘ history, in Downtown Savannah, GA next month.

Opening on November 18 at the District Live building, the That Great Gretsch Sound! museum has been established as part of an ongoing collaboration between the brand and local university, Georgia Southern.

The museum will play host to a collection of instruments and memorabilia that will document the local firm’s 135 year history, including a collection of more than 100 Gretsch guitars.

Elsewhere, display cases will outline the story of Gretsch’s inception and growth, from makers of “calf-skin drums, banjos and accordions to one of the most popular and sought-after producers of guitars and drums during the height of the Rock & Roll era.”

“We hope this new museum will preserve the long history and legacy of the Gretsch Family and the Gretsch Brand,” said Dinah Gretsch, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Gretsch Company. “It is wonderful to share our history with the city of Savannah, the loyal Gretsch fans and all the tourists that will visit the museum.”

The move further ties the brand (which actually launched in Brooklyn, NY) to Savannah's university, following the establishment of the Fred and Dinah Gretsch School of Music at Georgia Southern, earlier this year.

Head to the Georgia Southern Gretsch museum site for more information on the university’s new permanent exhibit.

