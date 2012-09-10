Green Day Announce First Leg of North American Tour

Green Day have just announced the dates for the first leg of what promises to be a massive world tour in support of the bands three upcoming albums.
The tour will kick off on November 26 in Seattle, less than two weeks after the release of the second album in their forthcoming trilogy.
¡Uno! is set for release on September 25, with ¡Dos! following on November 13 and ¡Tre! on January 15 of next year.
Green Day recently released the official music video for their new single, "Kill the DJ." Watch it here.
Green Day 2012/2013 Tour Dates
- 11/26 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
- 11/27 Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center
- 11/29 Salem, OR – Salem Armory Auditorium
- 12/1 Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium
- 12/2 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre
- 12/4 Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
- 12/10 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
- 1/7 Green Bay, WI – Resch Arena
- 1/8 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
- 1/10 Wilkes Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
- 1/11 State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State
- 1/13 Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena
- 1/14 Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center
- 1/16 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- 1/18 Manchester, NH – Verizon Wireless Arena
- 1/19 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- 1/21 Fairfax, VA – Patriot Center
- 1/22 Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center - Temple University
- 1/24 Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
- 1/25 Portland, ME – Cumberland Civic Center
- 1/27 Quebec City, QC – Colisee Pepsi Arena
- 1/29 Toronto, ONT – Air Canada Centre
- 1/30 Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center, Cleveland State University
- 2/1 Moline, IL – I Wireless Center
- 2/2 Madison, WI – Alliant Energy Center Memorial Coliseum
- 2/4 Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Arena
- 2/6 Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center
- 2/8 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena