Green Day Announce First Leg of North American Tour

Green Day have just announced the dates for the first leg of what promises to be a massive world tour in support of the bands three upcoming albums.

The tour will kick off on November 26 in Seattle, less than two weeks after the release of the second album in their forthcoming trilogy.

¡Uno! is set for release on September 25, with ¡Dos! following on November 13 and ¡Tre! on January 15 of next year.

Green Day recently released the official music video for their new single, "Kill the DJ." Watch it here.

Green Day 2012/2013 Tour Dates