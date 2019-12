Pop punk stalwarts Green Day have just unveiled the official video for "Kill the DJ." Watch it below.

The video features the band tearing through the desert on motorcyles, eventually winding up in a discotheque to play a show that quickly turns sanguine.

The Clash-inspired track will appear on the band's forthcoming album trilogy, the first part of which, ¡Uno! will drop September 25. ¡Dos! is due out on November 23 with ¡Tré! arriving on January 15 of next year.