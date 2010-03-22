Green Day Announces North American Tour Dates

Reprise Records' multi-platinum rock band Green Day will hit the road with support from AFI in August for a series of North American tour dates produced by Live Nation. This is the second leg of the band’s critically acclaimed U.S. tour in support of their current gold-certified album 21st Century Breakdown, which won a 2010 Grammy Award for “Best Rock Album.”

In keeping with Green Day’s trailblazing and innovative mind-set the band will feature all-inclusive ticket pricing for all tickets throughout their entire tour with no additional fees of any kind. A limited number of lawn seats will be offered for $20 when tickets go on sale to the general public. Tickets go on sale in select markets beginning March 26th at LiveNation.com.

Green Day, which is singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tre Cool, are also gearing up for the Broadway premiere of American Idiot — the critically acclaimed stage version of Green Day’s chart-topping 2004 album that completed a record-breaking three-month run at The Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Directed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), who collaborated on the story with Armstrong, the show opens at the St. James Theatre on April 20th, 2010.

Green Day North American tour dates:

August

3 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center On Sale 4/3

5 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center On Sale 4/17

9 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre On Sale 3/27

11 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live On Sale 4/9

12 Hartford, CT Comcast Theater On Sale 4/2

14 Holmdel, NJ PNC On Sale 3/26

16 Boston, MA Comcast Center On Sale 3/27

18 Toronto, ONT Molson Canadian Amphitheatre On Sale 3/27

23 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theater On Sale 3/26

26 Dallas, TX Superpages.com Center On Sale 4/2

28 Denver, CO Comfort Dental Amphitheater On Sale 3/27

30 Phoenix, AZ Cricket Wireless Pavilion On Sale 4/3

31 Los Angeles, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheater TBA

September

2 Chula Vista, CA Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre On Sale 4/2

greenday.com