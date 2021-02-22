Green Day debut new single Here Comes The Shock, complete with Punk Rock Aerobics music video

Green Day have released their first new music of 2021, the electrifying, aptly named Here Comes The Shock.

It's the band's first material since last year's Father Of All Motherfuckers, and Billie Joe Armstrong's first outing since his solo covers album No Fun Mondays.

Debuting as part of the NHL Outdoor Games on NBC last Saturday (February 20), Here Comes The Shock features a familiarly high-gain electric guitar line that punches its way through at break-neck speed, accompanied by rapid-fire rolls on the snare and hi-hat.

The track, which was announced on Twitter, was released in North America on February 21, with the rest of the world getting it a day later.

Accompanying the release of the single is a Punk Rock Aerobics-led music video, which aims to gets hearts a-pumping with a series of knee-high skanks, Iggy Pop punches and customary air-guitar strums.

The new material comes in anticipation of the Hella Mega Tour's resumption, which has so far been delayed due to the pandemic. Boasting a stellar lineup composed of Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy, it is hoped that the bands can get back on the road soon to begin the tour.

If all goes well and Green Day hit the stage soon, don't be surprised if they use Here Comes The Shock as a warm-up track – it might be needed after all these months without any high-energy live music.