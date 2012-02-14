Green Day Enter Studio to Begin Work on New Album

Pop punk icons Green Day have just entered the studio to begin work on the follow-up to 2009's 21st Century Breakdown, according to frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

Writing on his Twitter account, Armstrong said: "Happy Valantine's day! Officially started recording the new record today. It's FUCK TIME!!!!"

Savvy fans may recognize "It's Fuck Time" as the title of a track originally intended for use with the band's side project, Foxboro Hot Tubs.

Material for the new album has already been pretty thoroughly road-tested, as the band played a number of surprise shows last year almost entirely made up of new material.