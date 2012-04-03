Green Day to Induct Guns N' Roses Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Here's another piece of Guns N' Roses news to make you go "huh?"

Rolling Stone reports that Green Day will induct Guns N' Roses into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, later this month.

The pop-punk icons join Chris Rock (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Chuck D (Beastie Boys) and ZZ Top (Freddie King), among others, as part of an all-star cast of speakers set to appear that evening.

As for the original Guns N' Roses lineup performing together, it looks like it would take a miracle for that to happen at this point. Slash has bluntly stated that the band will not play, while the latest reports indicate that Izzy Stradlin won't even be in attendance.