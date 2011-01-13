Green Day to Release Live Album on March 22

Multi-platinum rock band Green Day will release a brand-new live album, entitled Awesome As Fuck, on March 22, 2011, on Reprise Records. The set, which includes a CD plus bonus DVD, features explosive performances captured during the band's 2009-2010 World Tour in support of their Grammy Award–winning album 21st Century Breakdown.

Green Day recorded every show on the 21st Century Breakdown tour. When it concluded, the band members, singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool, sifted through the audio to deliver the best performances from their shows around the world. An iTunes Exclusive edition of the audio portion will feature two bonus tracks. The footage on the bonus DVD was shot at the band's show in Tokyo, Japan. The package includes Green Day's biggest hits and fan favorites, including "21 Guns," "American Idiot," "When I Come Around" and "Good Riddance." See below for full track-listing.

Critics raved about the 21st Century Breakdown tour, which launched in North America in July 2009. "As if releasing a wave of energy that had been building up during their four-year hiatus from touring, Green Day poured all their heart and soul into a powerhouse set," said Rolling Stone, while Spin noted that "the band's relationship with its audience is disarmingly real."

The track-listing for Awesome As Fuck is as follows:

CD

1. 21st Century Breakdown - (London, England)

2. Know Your Enemy - (Manchester, England)

3. East Jesus Nowhere - (Glasgow, Scotland)

4. Holiday - (Dublin, Ireland)

5. Gloria - (Dallas, Texas)

6. Cigarettes and Valentines - (Phoenix, Arizona)

7. Burnout - (Irvine, California)

8. Pasalaqua - (Chula Vista, California )

9. JAR - (Detroit, Michigan - August 23rd 2010)

10. Holden Caulfield - (New York, New York)

11. Geek Stink Breath - (Saitama-shi, Japan)

12. When I Come Around - (Berlin, Germany)

13. She - (Brisbane, Australia - December 8th 2009)

14. 21 Guns - (Mountain View, California)

15. American Idiot - (Montreal, QUE)

16. Wake Me Up - (Nickelsdorf, Austria)

17. Good Riddance - (Nickelsdorf, Austria)

DELUXE ALBUM BONUS TRACKS (ALL DIGITAL RETAILERS EXCEPT iTUNES)

1. Letterbomb - (Chula Vista, California)

2. Christie Road - (Hartford, Connecticut)

iTUNES BONUS TRACKS

1. Letterbomb - (Chula Vista, California)

2. Christie Road - (Hartford, Connecticut)

3. Paper Lanterns/2000 Light Years Away - (Alpharetta, Georgia) (iTunes Exclusive)

DVD

"21st Century Breakdown"

"Know Your Enemy"

"East Jesus Nowhere"

"Holiday"

"Static Age"

"Gloria"

"Blvd. of Broken Dreams"

"Burnout"

"Geek Stink Breath"

"Welcome to Paradise"

"When I Come Around"

"She"

"21 Guns"

"American Eulogy"

"Jesus Of Suburbia"

"Good Riddance"