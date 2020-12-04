Greta Van Fleet announce new album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate

Grammy-winning classic-rockers Greta Van Fleet have confirmed a new album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, set for release on April 16, 2021, and unveiled a new single, Age of Machine, which you can hear below.

While the band’s previous single, the Bowie-esque My Way, Soon, looked to temper the Led Zeppelin comparisons somewhat, Age of Machine veers into epic Zep and even Kansas territory, but with a darker, moodier take that’s very much their own.

Jake Kiszka’s rootsy chord riffs are lashed with reverb throughout, with his rich arpeggios building to a blazing climactic pentatonic solo.

The Battle at Garden’s Gate is said to be informed by the band’s experiences touring the world, and coming into contact with new cultures, histories and philosophies.

We’re promised more spacious arrangements and dynamics, some folkier acoustic offerings, as well as guitar noise freakouts to rival Neil Young.

We’ll find out just what that sounds like when The Battle at Garden’s Gate lands on April 16, 2021. The album is available to preorder now.