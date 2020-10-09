Greta Van Fleet look to banish Led Zeppelin comparisons with new single, My Way, Soon

Greta Van Fleet just dropped My Way, Soon, their first recorded material in over a year.

Touted as “a liberating and jubilant track that celebrates and reflects the band’s personal transformation over the past three years,” My Way, Soon might just be the track that makes people ease up on those meddlesome Led Zeppelin comparisons.

While it's still undoubtedly indebted to the '60s and '70s, the track's major-key riffage touches on Bowie, Creedence Clearwater Revival and AC/DC more than Jimmy Page and co.

The track comes ahead of the band's second studio album, the highly anticipated follow up to 2018's Anthem Of The Peaceful Army.

“This song was inspired by what three years of touring did by opening so many doorways,” vocalist Josh Kiszka says. “This is my truth, how I feel about all of our travels, but I know it echoes the experiences and changes of perspectives for [his GVF bandmates] Jake, Sam, and Danny as well.”

“The definition of ’normal’ has very much broadened over the past couple of years, and it has affected us as musicians, especially in the writing and recording of this new album,” concurs drummer Danny Wagner.

“We realized that while growing up, we had been shielded by a lot of things, we were unaware of a lot of things. And then we were thrown out into this huge world, and it was a bit of a culture shock at first.”

In 2019, Jake and Sam Kiszka promised that Greta Van Fleet's second album will be “something quite different” from their debut.

“There's a little evolution, I suppose, with everything,” said Jake, while speaking to NME. “We're working on something quite different. It's interesting, because we never know exactly what an album is going to look like – it can only be so premeditated. But as it sort of unfolds now, it's an example of where we are musically right now. It's definitely much different than Anthem Of The Peaceful Army would have been.”

“I think it's really the next step in the evolution of what we want to do,” Sam added.