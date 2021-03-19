Greta Van Fleet head for swelling, power-ballad glory on new single Broken Bells

Greta Van Fleet have been steadily rolling out singles from the forthcoming The Battle at Garden’s Gate, including the epic Age of Machine and the decidedly non-Zeppelin-sounding My Way, Soon.

Now the Michigan four-piece are back with another new track, a swelling ballad – with an explosive Jake Kiszka electric guitar solo – titled Broken Bells.

The new song, according to Greta bassist Sam Kiszka, addresses “what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul. Our intention is to remove the obligation of generational synthetic expectations; break down these walls and not build new ones.”

Greta Van Fleet have been touting The Battle at Garden’s Gate as informed by the band’s experiences “touring the world, and coming into contact with new cultures, histories and philosophies.”

The record is out April 16 and is available for preorder here.