Gretsch celebrates its 140th birthday with six luxuriously-spec'd new Anniversary collection electric guitars

2023 marks the 140th anniversary of the founding of Gretsch, a milestone the storied company is celebrating with the release of six ornate new electric guitars.

The 140th Double Platinum Anniversary Collection, to give it its full name, includes special editions of some of Gretsch's most iconic models – the Falcon, Penguin and Jet among them – that sport gorgeous Two Tone Platinum finishes.

We'll take you through the full collection – which is split between three high-end, Japanese-made models and a trio of more affordable Chinese-built guitars – in greater detail below.

G6136T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Falcon Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby ($3,999)

The most high-end of the 140th anniversary models is the G6136T-140 LTD Falcon, which sports a solid Adirondack red spruce top paired with maple back and sides and ML bracing. Its neck, meanwhile, has a 12” radius ebony fretboard and 22 medium jumbo frets with rolled edges and mother of pearl Hump Block inlays.

Sonically, the G6136T-140 LTD features a pair of FT-67 Filter’Tron humbuckers, with chrome-finished hardware coming in the form of an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a pinned ebony base and String-Thru Bigsby B6CP tailpiece, and Grover Imperial locking tuners.

The Gretsch G6136T-140 LTD has a Two Tone Stone Platinum over Pure Platinum Nitrocellulose lacquer finish and, as a final touch, comes with a commemorative 140th Anniversary headstock plaque.

G6134T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Penguin with String-Thru Bigsby ($3,499)

Next up is the G6134T-140 LTD Penguin, which also features a solid Adirondack red spruce top, paired this time with a chambered mahogany body. The 12” radius ebony fretboard has 22 medium jumbo frets with rolled edges and mother of pearl neo-classic thumbnail inlays.

Like the G6136T-140 LTD, the special edition 6134 is powered by two FT-67 Filter’Tron humbuckers, with a chrome-finished Adjusto-Matic bridge with a pinned ebony base and a String-Thru Bigsby B3CP tailpiece – and chrome Grover Imperial locking tuners – serving as hardware.

The Gretsch G6134T-140 LTD Penguin comes with a G6238XL Gretsch deluxe solid body hardshell case and a commemorative 140th Anniversary headstock plaque, and has a Two-Tone Stone Platinum over Pure Platinum Nitrocellulose lacquer finish.

G6118T-140 LTD 140th Double Platinum Anniversary with String-Thru Bigsby ($2,799)

Like the G6136T-140 LTD Falcon before it, the G6118T-140 LTD is built with a solid Adirondack red spruce top paired with maple back and sides and ML bracing. Its neck is highlighted by a 12” radius ebony fretboard boasting 22 medium jumbo frets with rolled edges and pearloid neo-classic thumbnail inlays.

Pickups here are also a pair of FT-67 Filter’Tron humbuckers, with an Adjusto-Matic bridge with a pinned ebony base and a String-Thru Bigsby B6CP tailpiece, and Gotoh locking tuners – all finished in chrome – leading the hardware.

The Gretsch G6118T-140 LTD also features a Commemorative 140th Anniversary headstock plaque, and a Two Tone Pure Platinum over Stone Platinum Nitrocellulose lacquer finish.

G5622T-140 Electromatic 140th Double Platinum Center Block with Bigsby ($899)

Unlike the first three models in the 140th Double Platinum Anniversary Collection – each of which are Japanese-made – the G5622T-140 Electromatic is Chinese-built and, consequently, significantly cheaper.

It sports a double-cutaway maple body with a chambered spruce center block, and a thin "U"-shaped maple neck adorned with a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid neo-classic thumbnail inlays.

Sounds on the six-string come by way of two Black Top Broad’Tron humbuckers, which are at the mercy of individual pickup volume controls, a master volume knob with a treble bleed circuit, a master tone knob, and a three-way pickup toggle switch.

A chrome-finished, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge with a Bigsby-licensed B70 vibrato tailpiece, Graph Tech NuBone nut, commemorative 140th Anniversary headstock plaque, and Two-Tone Stone Platinum over Pearl Platinum finish, meanwhile, round out the spec sheet.

G5420T-140 Electromatic 140th Double Platinum Hollow Body with Bigsby ($899)

Also built in China, the G5420T-140 Electromatic is built with a laminated maple body and “C”-shaped maple neck adorned with a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Hump Block inlays.

The guitar is powered by a pair of FT-5E Filter’Tron humbuckers, and sports a chrome-finished Adjusto-Matic bridge with a secured laurel base and Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, a Graph Tech NuBone nut, and vintage-style open-back tuning machines.

The Gretsch G5420T-140 Electromatic is finished in Two-Tone Pearl Platinum over Stone Platinum, and also comes with a commemorative 140th Anniversary headstock plaque.

G5230T-140 Electromatic 140th Double Platinum Jet with Bigsby ($699)

Finally, there's the cheapest of the bunch, the Chinese-made G5230T-140 Electromatic.

This guitar has a chambered mahogany body with a maple top, and a “U”-shaped mahogany neck highlighted by a 12” radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Hump Block inlays.

Bringing the sound are two FT-5E Filter’Tron humbuckers, which can be tweaked by individual pickup volume controls, a master volume knob with a treble bleed circuit, a master tone knob, and a three-way pickup toggle switch.

Rounding out the spec sheet, in turn, is a chrome-finished, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge with a Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece, and, of course, a 140th Anniversary headstock plaque.

Each of the Gretsch 140th Double Platinum Anniversary Collection guitars will be available beginning in May.

For more info on the models, visit Gretsch (opens in new tab).