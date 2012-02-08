Gretsch Introduces Acoustic Roots Collection, Including Guitars, Banjos, Ukuleles and More

Earlier today, Gretsch introduced its new Roots Collection of acoustic instruments. The collection includes banjos, mandolins, resonator guitars, ukuleles and Rancher acoustic guitars.

The line's five new banjos evoke the company’s banjo models from the early 20th century. There's the 5-string, mahogany-neck Broadkaster Deluxe and Broadkaster Special resonator models, the Dixie open-back model, the diminutive Clarophone Banjo-Ukulele and the guitarist-friendly Dixie 6 Guitar-Banjo.

The Roots Collection also marks the return of the New Yorker mandolin, a 1950s classic. A trio of modern models — the New Yorker Standard, New Yorker Deluxe and New Yorker Supreme — offer premium features with vintage touches.

Also included in the collection are three Gretsch Ampli-Sonic resonator guitars. The mahogany-body Boxcar Standard and Bobtail Deluxe come in round-neck and square-neck models, and the round-neck Honey Dipper has a nickel-plated brass body. The heart of each guitar is the new Gretsch Ampli-Sonic resonator cone, which is hand-spun in Eastern Europe from nearly 99-percent pure aluminum.

The Roots Collection also offers half a dozen new Gretsch ukuleles. Three deluxe ukuleles — the Concert Deluxe, Tenor Deluxe and Tenor Cutaway Electric models — boast quartersawn solid mahogany tops, backs and sides; one-piece mahogany necks and semi-gloss finishes. The three standard ukes — the Soprano Standard, Concert Standard and Tenor Standard — deliver laminated mahogany build and other fine features.

A great Gretsch name is back with the return of Rancher acoustic guitars. The model first appeared in the early 1950s with a distinctive triangular sound hole and elegant pickguard. With a new five-instrument selection of body sizes, styles and features, Gretsch offers the finest of all Ranchers. The new models are the Rancher Folk, Rancher Orchestra, Rancher Jr., Rancher Jumbo Cutaway Electric and Rancher Dreadnought.

