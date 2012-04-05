Guild Guitars Launches Redsigned Website

Guild guitars has re-launched its website, guildguitars.com, unveiling a completely new theme.

"The re-launch of Guild¹s website represents a new, exciting direction for the brand," said Dave Gonzalez, product manager for Guild guitars. "It will enhance our online presence and make it easier for consumers to learn more about the brand and its products."

The revamped site delivers an intuitive navigation scheme that allows for users to find information quickly and efficiently. In addition, the site is fully optimized for mobile browsing, making it conveniently accessible for users on the go.

Other features include a content-rich news section, a full listing of Guild artists, complete product listings, dealer locators and more.

To check out the new Guild website, visit guildguitars.com.