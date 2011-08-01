Guitar Aficionado: Elvis Presley's 1953 Martin 00-21 at Auction

Currently on the block through Heritage Auctions is a Martin 00-21 played by Elvis Presley during the early years of his career.

This particular 00-21 was later given as a gift by Presley to actor and Hawaii Five-O star Jack Lord. Presley befriended Lord and his wife Marie while working on his Aloha from Hawaii TV special. Elvis gave Jack a gold Walther PPK, and Jack reciprocated with a banjo from his collection of vintage musical instruments. Months later, when the Lords visited Elvis in Las Vegas, Presley gave Marie a custom-made belt, and Jack received this remarkable guitar.

The instrument, which is said to be in Excellent condition, comes with the original hardshell case included. LOAs from Elvis associate Joe Esposito and the Jack Lord Estate.

For more information, visit Heritage Auctions.

