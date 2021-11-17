Guitar Gabby joins forces with PRS, Ernie Ball, ESP, EMG and more for fundraising livestreams and charity community days

Gabriella “Guitar Gabby” Logan has announced the 2021 edition of TxLips Give Back – a charity fundraiser event that will see her and The TxLips Band, LLC, team up with a number of electric guitar brands to “positively impact our communities by meeting people where they are”.

The 2021 edition of the annual event – which aims to raise funds for a host of non-profit organizations that support LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities – will be hosted over two cities on separate dates, and involve a fundraising livestream and community day.

It will also see Guitar Gabby enlist the support of some of the biggest names in the guitar world, including PRS, Ernie Ball, ESP, EMG and Afropunk, as well as brands and companies such as Sevananda, Punk Black, The Masquerade, Gender Amplified, Guitar World and Guitar Girl Magazine.

After partnering with Lost-n-Found Youth – a group that exists to end homelessness for all sexual minority youth – for one of this year’s events, The TxLips will host its first Give Back livestream on November 26 in Atlanta.

A follow-up event in Washington D.C. – sponsored by Casa Ruby, which provides social services and catering to the most vulnerable in the city – will take place on December 31. Both livestreams can be viewed on the band's YouTube channel.

Viewers can make monetary donations to Lost-n-Found Youth and Casa Ruby to support Give Back, and can purchase items from the organizations’ Amazon wishlist.

Alongside the livestreams are community days, where volunteers can support the non-profit organizations with physical work to directly benefit local communities. People can volunteer over at the TxLips volunteering site.

By working with local businesses, the initiative aims to provide food, clothing and access to resources and education-based workshops to expose youth to careers in music, business and law.

A range of sponsorship tiers are also available to businesses, ranging from $800 to $5,000.

The TxLips Band, LLC was established by Guitar Gabby in 2016 in an effort to address the lack of representation for women of color in the music industry. Through their work, the group aims to inspire women and Black musicians, and expose them to different areas of the music business.

To find out more, head over to TxLips Band, LLC.