You have less than 48 hours to bag a free acoustic guitar with a Guitar Tricks annual subscription

Stuck in a rut with your guitar playing? There are many fantastic online guitar lessons platforms out there that can really help with your development. We heartily recommend Guitar Tricks, and right now they're offering one heck of a deal for new players. Between now and the end of play on Tuesday May 18, when you sign up for an annual subscription Guitar Tricks will also send you a free acoustic guitar , arming you with everything you need to get started. As of now, you have less than 48 hours to take full advantage.

In addition to a year of Guitar Tricks lessons and the Huntington acoustic guitar, you’ll also receive 4 free gifts in the shape of the Song Builder’s Toolbox and Chord Theory Magic For Guitar packs, plus Rock and Blues jam track bundles featuring 60 ace backing tracks. For this massive haul you’ll pay just $129 (usually $579).

Guitar Tricks subscription + FREE guitar! Was $579 , now $129

Give your guitar playing the boost it deserves with an annual subscription to the Guitar Tricks online lessons platform. Until May 18 you will also get your hands on a free guitar, 4 free gifts and make a $450 saving in the process.View Deal

The free guitar in question is the Huntington classical guitar , which features nylon strings, making playing more comfortable and accessible for beginners. Guitar Tricks offers a host of fantastic beginner lesson content too, so you’re all set to start building your skills for a very reasonable price.

(Image credit: Huntington)

For more experienced players, Guitar Tricks offers advanced Artist Studies, technique lessons, advanced songs and a lot more.

This bundle comes complete with a 60-day guarantee, so if you’re not completely happy with your membership, Guitar Tricks will refund you if you let them know within 60 days. But, get this, they’ll let you keep the guitar! It’s worth a shot for this reason alone.

If you’re already a monthly subscriber, you can still purchase this deal. Your account will simply switch over to the discounted annual plan.

This unmissable offer runs until Tuesday May 18 and the free guitar offer is available while stocks last.

Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon. For all the latest news and top offers for guitarists, stay tuned to our Prime Day guitar deals page.

Beginner guitar gear guides