The Strat turns 70 and the return of the cooler-than-ever Creed – only in the new Guitar World

Your eyes do not deceive you! Creed are making their first GW cover appearance in more than 22 years, aka the days of the 5GB iPod.



Here's what we have in the new issue:



>>> Thanks to a pair of professional sports franchises, a bizarre Super Bowl commercial and some of the fastest-to-sell-out rock shows in recent memory, the reunited, rejuvenated and reinvigorated Creed are cooler than ever. GW checks in with Mark Tremonti and Scott Stapp and reviews the new PRS Mark Tremonti MT 100 amp.



>>> In honor of the Fender Strat’s 70th anniversary, Ritchie Blackmore, Yngwie Malmsteen, Robert Cray, Adrian Belew, Mick Mars, Buddy Guy, Alex Lifeson, Henry Garza, Tom Morello and more discuss the Strats they’re holding on classic (and recent) Guitar World covers. Includes bonus Strat chats with Nile Rodgers, Rebecca Lovell and Ana Popović.



>>> Brian May discusses his recent Gibson Garage visit, his beloved Red Special, amp modelers, Nuno Bettencourt and Queen’s guitar-forward 1984 album, The Works, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in February.



>>> Jamie West-Oram – longtime guitarist for the Fixx – talks One Thing Leads to Another, Saved by Zero and how he cooked up his distinctive, super-chunky rhythm guitar sound.



>>> A personal ode to the late Allman Brothers Band legend Dickey Betts by Betts’ former bandmate, Guitar World’s Andy Aledort.



This issue – aka the gray-yet-thrilling August 2024 issue of Guitar World – is available right here, right now.

(Image credit: Chuck Brueckmann)

But wait, there's also this other stuff!

We have new interviews with Stone Mecca, Jack Gardiner, Thunderpussy's Whitney Petty, Mr. Tabs, Lime Garden's Leila Deeley, Accept's Wolf Hoffmann and Failure's Ken Andrews, who discusses the dramatically heartbreaking sounds and circumstances behind the L.A. trio's 1996 space-rock odyssey, Fantastic Planet.



We also have an ode to late Duane Eddy, who we lost in late April.



Gear-wise, besides our review of the PRS MT 100, we explore the history and allure of the Seymour Duncan JB humbucker (the one made famous by Jeff Beck) and review the following items:



>>>Taylor 222ce-K DLX

>>>Positive Grid Spark Live

>>>On-Stage AG5000 Amp Glider

>>>Techpicks

>>>Rode NT1 Signature Series mic



We have new columns by Joe Bonamassa, David Grissom, Andy Timmons and Andy Aledort, plus transcriptions of Ozzy Osbourne's Mama, I'm Coming Home, Lit's My Own Worst Enemy and Matteo Mancuso's Drop D (including Performance Notes).



