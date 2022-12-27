Beatles tone blowout, Arch Enemy and Marcus King – only in the new Guitar World

It’s hard to escape the Beatles these days. Disney+ has its Get Back documentary, Capitol Records has its new-ish Revolver box set, and Guitar World has its Beatles-packed February 2023 issue!

Our coverage includes…

* The Sounds That Shook the World: Chris Gill selects 11 guitar-heavy songs from every corner of the Fabs’ catalog and breaks down the gear that was used, musing on exactly how George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney produced their now-legendary guitar and bass tones.

* Top Gear: If you want to imitate the sound of the Beatles by acquiring the exact same models and vintages of gear that they used, good luck! Chris Gill tells you how to replicate the band’s classic tones using today’s affordable instruments and effects.

* Wigs, Rigs and Gigs: When it comes to recreating the Beatles' guitar sounds on stage, the right pedals can make all the difference. The Fab Four, the Bootleg Beatles and the Analogues walk us through their effects units.

* The Wing Man: With Red Rose Speedway, Band on the Run and Live and Let Die, 1973 was the year when Paul McCartney's ragtag group, Wings, first scored Beatles-sized success. As founding member and guitarist Denny Laine recalls, “It took a little while.”

* Beatles transcribed: We have a new, three-page transcription of Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown), a standout Lennon track from Rubber Soul.

This issue also features...

* With the release of Pawns & Kings, Alter Bridge grandmasters Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy discuss the band’s place in the stadium-rock pantheon (and give us the inside scoop on some new PRS gear).

* Marcus King casts his bid for arena-rock glory on his crankin’ new power-trio album, Young Blood.

* Hey, where’s your head at? GW’s guide to eight of the coolest headless guitars available today.

We also have interviews with Laura Cox, Ruby the Hatchet, Bob Mould (who explains the secrets of his pedalboard), Starcrawler, “Captain” Kirk Douglas, Tyler Bryant, the Interrupters and Talas (yes, Talas!), plus a tribute to the late, great Wilko Johnson, the Introducing and Playlist columns and the photo/quote/flashback of the month.

Meanwhile, Joe Bonamassa shows you how to incorporate volume swells into solos, Josh Smith elaborates on the wonders of Danny Gatton’s playing style, Andy Aledort shows you how to use one- and two-string melodies with drones — and there’s a new column by Andy Timmons. Besides the Beatles tune (mentioned above), this month’s song transcriptions are 662 by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) by Journey.

We have reviews of all three new headline-grabbing pedals by Paul Reed Smith, the new Taylor Guitars Urban Ironbark 514CE, the Gretsch G5232T Electromatic Double Jet FT with Bigsby and the MXR Duke of Tone overdrive pedal. In Power Tools, Chris Gill continues the Beatles theme (sort of) and explores the history and applications of the Coral/Danelectro Electric Sitar.

