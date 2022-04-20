The ultimate John Frusciante interview and an exclusive Alex Lifeson double feature – only in the new Guitar World

Yes, I know John Frusciante is on our June 2022 cover – but let me kick things off by telling you about our exclusive Alex Lifeson double feature!

First, you get to witness a chat between Lifeson and Primus’ Les Claypool and Larry LaLonde. Why, you ask? Because Primus are touring with a tribute to Rush’s classic A Farewell to Kings, so we thought it’d be fitting (and maybe even funny?) to get the guys together to see if Lifeson has any double-neck pointers for LaLonde – or tips about scarves. Turns out we were right!

Second, we find out about Lifeson’s new band (Envy of None), new music and fiery, song-serving guitar style.

And then there’s our exclusive new interview with Body Count’s Ice-T and guitarist Ernie C, who take us behind the scenes of the making of their polarizing 1992 debut album.

But that brings us back to our cover story, our mega-profile of the longtime (and multi-time) Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist. In this candid chat, Frusciante discusses the benefits of kicking your ego to the curb, completely trusting yourself as a player – and learning tons of Freddie King and Charlie Christian guitar solos.

He also walks us through the band’s new double album, Unlimited Love, and the peculiar set of circumstances that led to his latest return to the band. There’s also a lesson dedicated to every single RHCP guitarist over the decades – and people like Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Nita Strauss, Sophie Lloyd, Nili Brosh, Sophie Burrell (and many, many more) discuss their favorite Frusciante guitar tracks. (Vai’s answer is my favorite, BTW!)

We also check in with Big Wreck, Big Thief, Pattern-Seeking Animals – and our very own Andy Aledort, who’s just released a double album featuring Double Trouble, Stevie Ray Vaughan’s legendary rhythm section. Best of all, Aledort is interviewed by another Andy – Andy Timmons! Also, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready tells us about his circa-2000 side project, the Rockfords, and the fate of their only studio album.

Elsewhere in the issue, we present eight of our favorite multi-effect floor units and review the Fender Acoustasonic Player Tele, the Strymon Zelzah, the much-ballyhooed Line 6 DL4 Mk II and Tracii Guns’ current favorite pedal, SviSound CockedZoid.

We also introduce a brand-new column, Power Tools, which picks up where Tonal Recall left off in the last issue – but puts more emphasis on the gear while still offering “suggested settings” so you can dial in your favorite classic sounds. Our first installment is dedicated to the Electro-Harmonix Big Muff Pi.

This month’s song transcriptions are The Boys Are Back in Town by Thin Lizzy, No More Tears by Ozzy Osbourne and Open Your Eyes by Alter Bridge. This month’s Performance Notes is dedicated entirely to No More Tears and features a repeat of a classic 2005 interview with Zakk Wylde.

Meanwhile, Joe Bonamassa shows you how to play The Ballad of John Henry, and Kirk Fletcher delves into the style of the late, great Otis Rush.

The new issue of Guitar World is on sale now.



