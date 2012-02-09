Guitar World Roast of Zakk Wylde to Debut Tonight on Sirius XM: Ozzy's Boneyard

For those of you who missed all the action from our first-ever Rock & Roll Roast, featuring guest of honor Zakk Wylde, tonight's your chance to catch all the action.

Sirius XM has introduced a new station, Ozzy's Boneyard, which features Ozzy-centric hard rock and metal programming.

Tune in at 10 tonight (EST) on channel 38 to catch the action from this year's roast, which featured roast master Sharon Osbourne along with celebrity roasters Chris Jericho, Corey Taylor, Duff McKagan, Scott Ian, Jim Florentine, Brian Posehn, Jim Norton, Steel Panther, William Shatner and more.

Check below for the full list of broadcast times.

For a full recap of the night's events, check out our official live review here.

Rock and Roll Roast of Zakk Wylde: