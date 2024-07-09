It's a blues extravaganza starring Slash, Kingfish, Samantha Fish, Gary Clark Jr. and Billy Gibbons – only in the new Guitar World

By
published

Also starring Lamb of God & Mastodon, plus Marty Friedman, Bruce Kulick, Towa Bird, Eric Gales' pedalboard, Goo Goo Dolls, our EVH SA-126 review and more

september 2024
(Image credit: Jen Rosenstein / Future)

As you might've guessed by now, our September 2024 issue brings Slash, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and Samantha Fish together on the cover for the first time since, well, ever.

And for those of you who are keeping track, this is cover number 4,357,201 for Slash, cover number 2 for Samantha Fish and, depending on how you count them, cover number 2 or 3 for Kingfish. Hell, let's call it 3.

Why did we cram these three humans into a Los Angeles photo studio and take a billion photos of them? Because they – and other great artists, including Warren Haynes, Larkin Poe, Robert Randolph, ZZ Ward, Eric Gales and Jackie Venson – are hitting the road together for a little something called the S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival.

Slash w/Samantha Fish & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram | Behind-The-Scenes Guitar World Photoshoot - YouTube Slash w/Samantha Fish & Christone
Watch On

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.