Guitarist Chris Broderick Quits Megadeth

Guitarist Chris Broderick has left Megadeth.

Around 1 a.m. EST, Broderick posted the following statement via Facebook and Twitter:

"Due to artistic and musical differences, it is with great reluctance that I announce my departure from Megadeth to pursue my own musical direction.

"I want all of you to know how much I appreciate the amount that you the fans have accepted and respected me as a member of Megadeth for the last seven years, but it is time for me to move on.

"I wish Dave [Mustaine] and everyone in Megadeth all the best. I am working on a few things of my own and hope that when they come out, you will all dig it."

It is interesting to note that drummer Shawn Drover quit the band yesterday (Tuesday, November 25) "to pursue [his] own musical interests."

Broderick, who is 44, joined Megadeth in late 2007 as the replacement for Glen Drover. Before joining Megadeth and while still in Jag Panzer, he was also a touring guitarist for Nevermore between 2001 and 2003 and then again between 2006 and 2007.

The guitarist, who used to write and film the popular Chaos Theory lesson columns for Guitar World, also is responsible for one of the most popular "Betcha Can't Play This" videos in the history of the series. You can check out THE video below.

Guitar World wishes Broderick success in his future ventures.