Guitarist Dario Chiazzolino Premieres New Song, "Precious Things"

Award-winning Italian guitarist Dario Chiazzolino has premiered a new song, "Precious Things," and you can check it out below.

The track is from Chiazzolino's new album, Paint Your Life (TuKool Records).

Chiazzolino’s quartet includes Concord Jazz-signed pianist Taylor Eigsti, double bassist Marco Panascia (known for his work with Lee Konitz and Joe Lovano) and drummer Willie Jones III (sideman to Cedar Walton and Kurt Elling).

Chiazzolino, who was born in Turin, Italy, is known for his virtuosic guitar playing in the European and world jazz scenes. He led his quartet on a sold-out tour across Europe and has earned a reputation as a phenomenal guitarist. This rests on an appreciation of his innovative improvisational skill, which is founded on intervals of 10th, 11th and 13th notes.

For more about Chiazzolino, visit dariochiazzolino.com.

Paint Your Life Track Listing: