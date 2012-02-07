Guitarist Joe Perry: Aerosmith Tour Kicks Off in June

Things in the Aerosmith camp have been a bit quiet lately, but t looks like America's rock band will be hitting the road this summer.

Last night, guitarist Joe Perry took to his official Twitter account to announce: "AEROSMITH U.S. TOUR STARTS IN JUNE! tickets on sale in March."

While there are still no details on when the new Aerosmith record will hit stores, Steven Tyler has said recently that he only needs to lay down vocal tracks.

"It definitely has a feel like some of the early stuff," Perry recently told QMI Agency. "We've tried to bring that back. People are always asking for something that sounds like the old stuff, but you can't rewrite 'Mama Kin' or 'Same Old Song And Dance'. All you can do is go in and start from the same place you started when you made those records. "