“It’s a great piece for your arsenal. I did some recording with mine and it worked great”: Joe Perry names his new favorite amp company
The firm may be relative newcomers on the scene, but the Aerosmith man says its amps are helping him get the most out of his pedals
As another bumper year of killer riffs, face-melting guitar solos, and eye-catching gear releases comes to a close, Guitar World has been asking big-name players for their personal highlights.
Joe Bonamassa, one of the biggest gear-obsessives in the world, has already named a nautical-themed reverb pedal as his favorite stompbox of 2024 – but for Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, 2024 was the year he fell in love with a brand-new amp brand.
“They’re great amps to use with pedals, meaning you can get them relatively clean to get the most out of your pedals,” he says of boutique firm Silktone Amps.
Silktone handcrafts its collection of amp heads and combos from its Northern California HQ, alongside a small stable of fuzz and overdrive pedals.
The firm started by manufacturing guitar cables, but in recent years it has branched out into creating the gear its cables can be plugged into – and Perry may just be its biggest new fan.
“You can get it to crunch just by putting it to 10,” he continues of his own Silktone. “I run mine at 2 o’clock. I also have a compressor pedal and a boost from Fulltone that I use with it.
“If you can get your hands on a Silktone, it’s a great piece for your arsenal. I did some recording with mine, and for what I was going for, it worked great.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Though he has clearly shaken up his amp collection, Perry’s guitar arsenal has remained largely unchanged over the years. Having said that, he surprised the guitar world last year when he admitted to using Strats for much of Aerosmith’s ’70s material, despite most people thinking of him as a Les Paul loyalist.
“I always felt like we should sound like one of us was playing a Fender Stratocaster and the other was playing a Gibson Les Paul,” he told Total Gutiar earlier this year. Perry, then, was firmly in the Fender camp.
But when the guitarist left the band in 1979 he also cut ties with much of his collection, which meant parting with one Strat that he still longs to be reunited with after all these years. He also recently opened up on why selling an unassuming red Hofner Stratocaster clone that was purchased on the road is one of his biggest gear regrets.
Aerosmith retired from touring in 2024 amidst Steven Tyler’s health issues, but Perry says the guitar scene’s future is bright, even if the age of the guitar hero is over.
Head to Magazines Direct to pick up a copy of the new Guitar World, which includes chats with Grace Bowers and Matteo Mancuso, as some of the world’s biggest players choose their favorite guitar highlights of 2024.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
“I will make sure Steve Vai sees this video”: Hungarian high schooler goes viral with flawless performance of For The Love of God at his prom
“I depended on Mike – on how he maintained my guitars and amps show after show, and hour after hour in the studio”: Joe Satriani pays tribute to his long-time guitar tech with new instrumental track