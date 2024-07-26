“He made the guitar cry. It has the same spirit and the same soul that a human voice has”: Breakout TikTok guitarist Towa Bird channels her hero Jimi Hendrix with The Star-Spangled Banner performance ahead of 2024 MLS All-Star Game

By
published

Following the release of her debut album American Hero, Bird treated soccer fans to an overdriven rendition of the US national anthem

Musician Towa Bird performs onstage during Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Breakout TikTok guitarist Towa Bird made a special appearance at the Major League Soccer All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio, to perform a guitar-fueled take on The Star-Spangled Banner.

In a video posted on Towa Bird's social media, the announcer can be heard saying, “And now please welcome recording artist Towa Bird as she performs the national anthem of the United States of America.”

