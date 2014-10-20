'Guitars for Wounded Warriors' Benefit Album Features Billy Sheehan, Bumblefoot, Reb Beach, Chris Poland and More

From veteran multi-Emmy Award winning producer/composer Brian Tarquin comes a special project featuring an incredible cast of musical virtuosos playing their hearts out for America’s fallen soldiers.

Tarquin produced, engineered and composed Guitars For Wounded Warriors, which showcases Tarquin's guitar prowess on every song alongside Steve Morse, Billy Sheehan, Gary Hoey, Bumblefoot (Gun N' Roses), Reb Beach (Whitesnake), Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Chris Poland (Megadeth) and Chuck Loeb.

The album features exclusively released tracks inspired by those military soldiers who have fought for country. Partial Proceeds will be donated to the Fisher House Foundation. The foundation supplies homes for military and veterans’ families to stay at no cost while loved ones are receiving treatment.

Tarquin has established himself as a top rate TV composer/recording artist and owner of Jungle Room Studios. In 2002, 2003 and 2005 he won an “Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series” and has been nominated for an Emmy six times. In 2006, SESAC honored him with the Network Television Performance Award.

Tarquin first graced the Top 20 Billboard Charts in 1997 with This is Acid Jazz, Vol. 2, followed by solo jazz albums, which charted Top 10 at Contemporary Jazz Radio in the late Nineties. From 1996 to 2001, Tarquin recorded four solo albums, Ghost Dance, Last Kiss Goodbye, Soft Touch and High Life, and has appeared in more than 32 releases.

“What an honor to be part of this album, to play alongside many of the best players out there! Had a blast trading solos with Brian Tarquin!! And best of all, this album supports an important cause, Wounded Warriors. Love to our Warriors, and to everyone for their support.” — Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal of Guns N' Roses

“Absolute perfection!!” — Reb Beach of Whitesnake and Winger

“It is an honor to be a part of this cause. I was just turning drafting age at the end of the Vietnam War, and I still remember that the returning military weren't always treated with the greatest respect. For our modern, volunteer military, we hopefully have learned to show our respect and gratitude. They don't set the policy, but they set the standards.” — Steve Morse

“I had a blast playing bass on Black Hawk! It's a cool riff that pushes the song into a slick overdrive. Nice! Also, and more importantly, the cause it supports is supremely important to me and I'm honored to contribute to our brave soldiers in any way possible. Glad to be involved in this wonderful project!” — Billy Sheehan

“It's challenging, but always fun working with Brian. I feel we both have similar taste in music and in our approach to creating it. We are both searching for that elusive tone or phrase.” — Chris Poland of Megadeth

Guitars For Wounded Warriors Track List:

01. Black Hawk (Billy Sheehan)

02. Taliban Terror (Bumblefoot, Rob Beach)

03. Charlie Surfs (Chris Poland)

04. 5 Klicks To Hell (Gary Hoey)

05. Surgical Strike (The Flyin’ Ryan Brothers)

06. Hunting (Chris Poland)

07. Baghdad (Gary Hoey)

08. Broken Arrow (Alex De Rosso)

09. Sand & Blood (Hal Lindes)

10. Escape Kabul (Chuck Loeb)

11. Freedom (Steve Morse)

The album is available for pre-order on iTunes and Amazon.

For more about Tarquin, visit bohemianproductions.net.