Guns N' Roses Announce String of Intimate U.S. Dates, Including Three New York Shows

Guns N' Roses have announced a series of shows for the Northeast, including three intimate gigs in New York City during Fashion Week. One of the shows will take place at NYC's Webster Hall, formerly known as the Ritz, the site of one of GNR's most famous early shows.

The dates will also include Guns' first show at NYC's Roseland Ballroom and Terminal 5.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available for presale tomorrow via the band's official website.

Guns N' Roses just wrapped up a lengthy U.S. tour, their first since 2006.

Guns N' Roses 2012 Tour Dates

February 10 - Roseland Ballroom - New York, NY

February 12 - Terminal 6 - New York, NY

February 15 - The Ritz (Webster Hall) - New York, NY

February 19 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

February 23 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

February 24 - House of Blues - Atlantic City, NJ