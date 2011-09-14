Guns N' Roses Confirm More U.S. Tour Dates

It looks like a full U.S. tour for Guns N' Roses is actually starting to take shape, as dates in Minneapolis and Chicago have been added to the band's fall itinerary.

The two recently-added dates bring the grand total up to five dates confirmed for GNR, and given then lengthy gap between the October 29 date in Miami and the November 12 date in Kansas City, it looks likely that more dates will be added.

If this does indeed turn into a full-scale tour, it would be Guns' first U.S. tour since 2006, and their first since the release of Chinese Democracy in 2008.

Guns N' Roses Fall U.S. Tour Dates