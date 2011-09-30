Guns N' Roses Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal Talks About His Favorite 'Use Your Illusion' Song

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Use Your Illusion I & II, I recently broke down all 30 songs from the albums, ranked in order from worst to best.

During the process of trying to get in touch with GNR's people for an unrelated project, I also caught up with current Guns guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, and I asked him about his favorite song from UYI to play live. Here's what he had to say:

"It was May 2006, my first tour with GNR. Fans would email daily asking if we could please play 'Don't Cry.' I remember standing alone on stage in front of 100,000+ people, taking a solo, and I just started playing it on my own, motioning the audience to sing along. For the next year that became part of my solo, a lone guitar rendition, the audience singing along, a moment where we'd really connect each night. One of the last shows after a year of touring, I played it as an encore and Axl joined in and sang it, for the first time in over a decade. [We] started adding it back into the set after that. Always loved the song, but after all that it has an added personal meaning to me now."