Guns N' Roses announce US tour with Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH

Guns N' Roses have announced rescheduled dates for their 2020 US tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With an additional 14 dates, the tour now commences July 31 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, and is set to feature Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH as a supporting act.

This, of course, will mark a rather stratospheric touring debut for WVH, who has to date only played a handful of TV appearances, most recently with an acoustic performance of Distance on the Today Show.

The run promises a “massive touring production”, and will wrap up with two back-to-back shows at the Hard Rock Live arena in Florida on October 2 and 3.

It will see Mammoth WVH play tracks from the project's upcoming self-titled debut album, which drops June 11 via EX1 Records/ Explorer1 Music Group.

It was recently revealed that Wolfgang played Eddie Van Halen's Frankenstein guitar on two of the forthcoming album's tracks. However, it's unlikely fans will see the guitar in the flesh on the tour, as the multi-instrumentalist has repeatedly expressed his wish not to tread the same path as his late father.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates go on sale Friday June 4. For more information, head over to Guns N' Roses' website.

See below for a full list of dates:

Sat Jul 31 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Tue Aug 03 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Thu Aug 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sun Aug 08 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Wed Aug 11 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome

Fri Aug 13 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Mon Aug 16 – Commerce City, CO – DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Thu Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Sun Aug 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*

Wed Aug 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose*

Fri Aug 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Venue to be announced*

Mon Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*

Wed Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Sat Sep 04 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley^

Wed Sep 08 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium

Sat Sep 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sun Sep 12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Thu Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sat Sep 18 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Tue Sep 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

Thu Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*

Sun Sep 26 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena*

Wed Sep 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*

Sat Oct 02 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena*

Sun Oct 03 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena*

* = New Tour Dates

^ = Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing