Guns N' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers to Be Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Fire up the rumor mill!

The votes for this year's class of inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame are in, and Guns N' Roses will be inducted come April 14, 2012. This will undoubtedly lead to (even more) speculation about who from the band will be on hand to accept the award and perform at the ceremony.

When asked about the possibility of the original Guns lineup playing the induction ceremony, Axl Rose -- the last remaining original member currently performing under the Guns N' Roses name -- told VH1's That Metal Show: "I don't know what it means in terms of me with the old band and the old lineup," he said. "If we were to be invited, I don't know what they would ask of me. It's up in the air."

Steven Adler, normally the most enthusiastic member of the band with regards to a reunion, remained skeptical, telling Rolling Stone "You figure that time heals all wounds," he tells Rolling Stone. "But some people just REALLY hold a crazy grudge. I just had lunch with Slash two days ago. He loves Axl. He holds no grudges towards him. Twenty years of great music wasn't created because of some stupid grudge. . . Can't we just be fucking people who played music and accomplished a huge goal in their life and just play a couple songs? It's only rock & roll, my god! It's not rocket science."

Also making the cut this year are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Beastie Boys, The Faces/Small Faces, Donovan and Laura Nyro.

Late blues great Freddie King will be inducted to the hall as an "Early Influence."

The induction ceremony will be held on April 14, 2012 and will be broadcast on HBO the following month.