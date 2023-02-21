Guns N’ Roses announce massive 2023 world tour

Guns N’ Roses have announced they’ll be hitting the road later this year for a mammoth world tour that will span five months.

Set to kick off at the Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 5, the tour will see Slash and co then make their way through Europe over the course of 15 dates, visiting Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the UK, Germany, Italy and more.

The European leg of the tour will conclude on July 22 with a performance at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece.

After a few weeks break, GN'R will then get to work on a North American leg of the tour, which will commence on August 5 at the Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, Canada. The band will then play shows at Boston’s Fenway Park, Lexington, Kentucky's Rupp Arena, Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum and more, before wrapping things up at Vancouver, Canada's BC Place on October 16.

The 2023 world tour will be Guns N’ Roses’ first time on the road since the band’s We’re F’N Back! tour, which concluded last summer.

General sale for all tickets will take place this Friday (February 24) over on the band’s official website.

Whether the band will perform any new material on the upcoming tour remains to be seen, but it’s been just over a year since Slash confirmed Guns N’ Roses would be releasing a new album, and a year since the band released the four-track EP, Hard Skool.

If such a record does arrive this year, it will be the band’s first full-length since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined the fold back in 2016. The current GN'R roster sees Slash and McKagan line up alongside Axl Rose, Richard Fortus and Frank Ferrer.

The band’s 2021 tour contained a handful of notable highlights, including a show-stopping rendition of Paradise City for which the band called upon the six-string services of their support artist, Wolfgang Van Halen.

For tickets and a full list of tour dates, head over to Guns N’ Roses’ website (opens in new tab).