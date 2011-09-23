Gus G and Firewind Announce Frets of Fury Giveaway

The Greek metallic powerhouse Firewind, led by guitarist Gus G. (Ozzy Osbourne), has announced their first-ever headlining North American tour, dubbed Frets of Fury.

They've made a trailer video for the tour, which you can check out below.

This tour package, which is sponsored by ESP Guitars, BlackStar Amps and Guitar World, kicks off on October 9 and features an array of metal's elite, including Arsis, White Wizzard and Nightrage. See below for a list of all tour dates.

Firewind have also announced the Frets of Fury Giveaway, a contest where fans can win two tickets to see the band on tour. Five winners will be announced on October 7. For more about the contest -- and to sign up, click here.

VIP ticketing options for each show are still available; they'll allow you access into a private meet-and-greet with the band, a signed poster and limited-edition laminate. Click here to get your orders in now before they are gone.

FIREWIND, ARSIS, WHITE WIZZARD, NIGHTRAGE: TOUR DATES