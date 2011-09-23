Gus G and Firewind Announce Frets of Fury Giveaway

The Greek metallic powerhouse Firewind, led by guitarist Gus G. (Ozzy Osbourne), has announced their first-ever headlining North American tour, dubbed Frets of Fury.
They've made a trailer video for the tour, which you can check out below.
This tour package, which is sponsored by ESP Guitars, BlackStar Amps and Guitar World, kicks off on October 9 and features an array of metal's elite, including Arsis, White Wizzard and Nightrage. See below for a list of all tour dates.
Firewind have also announced the Frets of Fury Giveaway, a contest where fans can win two tickets to see the band on tour. Five winners will be announced on October 7. For more about the contest -- and to sign up, click here.
VIP ticketing options for each show are still available; they'll allow you access into a private meet-and-greet with the band, a signed poster and limited-edition laminate. Click here to get your orders in now before they are gone.
FIREWIND, ARSIS, WHITE WIZZARD, NIGHTRAGE: TOUR DATES
- Oct 09 St Petersburg, FL @ The State Theater
- Oct 10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
- Oct 11 Springfield, VA @ Jaxx
- Oct 12 New York, NY @ The Gramercy Ballroom
- Oct 13 Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's
- Oct 14 Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques
- Oct 15 Ottawa, ON @ Maverick's
- Oct 16 Cleveland, OH @ Peabody's
- Oct 18 Joliet, IL @ Mojoe's
- Oct 19 St Paul, MN @ Station 4
- Oct 20 Winnipeg, MB @ The Osborne Village Inn
- Oct 23 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
- Oct 24 Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven
- Oct 25 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
- Oct 26 San Francisco, CA @ Slim's
- Oct 27 Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky A Go Go