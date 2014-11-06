Gus G Premieres “Long Way Down” Music Video, Featuring Eyes Set to Kill’s Alexia Rodriguez

Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G recently released his first solo album, I Am the Fire.

Today, he has teamed up with the gang over at Revolver to premiere a new music video, "Long Way Down," which features Alexia Rodriguez of Eyes Set to Kill. Check it out below and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

"I worked on this track with producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy, 5FDP, etc.), his son Kane and Alexia Rodriguez from Eyes Set to Kill," Gus G said. "Once we finished it, we knew we had a special song in our hands. [The] ‘Long Way Down’ lyrics were inspired by a scene I witnessed many years ago, when I briefly lived in Sweden. What I saw, is the exact storyline with the girl in this video.

"We hear about suicides all the time in the news, it's always shocking. Hundreds of thousands of people deal with depression every day. They're brave.

"If there is one message we'd like to pass out with this song & video, it is that suicide can be prevented. If you need help, or know someone who does, reach out to any of the following organizations:

suicidepreventionlifeline.org (US)

suicide.org/international-suicide-hotlines.html (International)

"Many thanks to Patric Ullaeus for your belief, your dedication and always-awesome videos!”

To get I Am the Fire, visit Century Media's webstore or iTunes.

For more on Gus G, follow him on Facebook and Twitter.