GW live at NAMM 2020: Hear Eastman's sleek new thinline - the Romeo SC

NAMM 2020: Eastman Guitars recently unveiled the Romeo SC, a Thinline electric guitar, which offers a lightweight and ergonomic design for "hours of playing without a trace of fatigue." The guitar was designed from the ground up by expert luthier Otto D'Ambrosio.

Regarding pickup configuration, the Romeo SC is fitted with a pair of Seymour Duncans - a Vintage Stack in the neck position and a '59 in the bridge position. The guitar also features a spruce top and laminate back and sides.

We paid a visit to the Eastman booth at NAMM to get the lowdown from the company itself and hear the new guitar in action.

