GW live at NAMM 2020: Mark Agnesi and Dave Amato give us the skinny on Gibson TV

NAMM 2020: Between its new Custom Shop Tony Iommi "Monkey," Slash Collection electrics and acoustics and expanded Original and Modern Collections, Gibson has certainly had its hands full at this year's NAMM show.

The iconic company has pulled back the curtain on enough new electric and acoustic guitars (and major endorsements) that you may have already forgotten that last week, the company also unveiled its own online TV network, Gibson TV.

Hosted on YouTube, Gibson TV is dedicated to guitars and music culture, and features a number of original series, two of which are hosted by Gibson's Director of Brand Experience, Mark Agnesi.

Agnesi and REO Speedwagon guitarist Dave Amato, who's featured in an episode of the channel's The Collection series, were kind enough to take the time to chat with us about all things Gibson TV, and the exciting content we should expect from the network.

You can check out the full interview above. Be sure to also take a peek at our comprehensive NAMM coverage, for all things new and cool in guitar gear.