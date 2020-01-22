GW live at NAMM 2020: Mogami shows off its durable new cables

NAMM 2020: Virtually every electric guitar player is gonna need a few cables, and Mogami makes some of the best of them.

That's why, during this year's NAMM show, we made sure to stop by Mogami's booth to see what's new with the company. While we were there, Mogami's Phil Tennison happily obliged our curiosity, showing off the company's durable new wares.

Manufactured in Nagano, Japan, Mogami cables are known for their durability. "In my 23 years with them (Mogami), I've yet to see a single defective patch cable," Tennison told us.

You can see for yourself in the video above.