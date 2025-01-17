“The next step in cable technology”: Ibanez and JTC claim to have created the world’s most advanced guitar cable – but what makes it so special?

NAMM 2025: Guitar cables aren’t the sexiest of products, but they’re a vital part of a guitarist’s day-to-day life – and a low-quality cable can massively hinder guitar tones.

That’s led to a new collaboration between Ibanez and digital guitar education platform JTC to deliver what has been described as “the world’s most advanced guitar cable.”

The “pioneering” cable is suitable for players of all skill levels, apparently, and is headlined by the collaboration’s new Glideline tech, which is being hyped as “the next step in cable technology”. But what makes it so special?

Essentially, it has been designed to “elevate signal chain and eliminate any compromise to your tonal identity” to transfer a super high-resolution signal from electric guitars to amps, amp modelers, and audio interfaces (just like any other cable, we might add).

The fancy new cable has been crafted with premium materials, including an ion-plated copper cap, special layers of insulation, and semi-conductive and braided shields to keep the cable’s core in tip-top condition. Each material has been selected and engineered for lower capacitance to allow more natural sounds to weave through the cable and blast out of the other end, therefore “unlocking the instrument’s full tonal potential”.

JTC tapped into its roster of artists to put the cables “in the hands of some of the world’s finest players” – including the down-picking metal machine Clayton King. That saw those players put the design through its paces via “extensive real-world testing”. So, though the cable is new to the market, it sounds like it has already proved its mettle on stages and studios many times over.

The Ibanez Glideline cable comes in at £40 (approx. $50) and, at the time of writing, only straight jack cable variants are available. So, if you’re an angled jack stan, you may have to wait a little longer to join the future of guitar cables… if it’s as good as we’re told it is.

The Glideline arrival follows Ibanez dropping its most metal acoustic guitars yet, and the long-awaited arrival of a signature guitar for Unprocessed's Manuel Gardner Fernandes late last year. With NAMM 2025 just days away, expect plenty more drops very soon.