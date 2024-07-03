Do I need a different guitar cable for studio, live, and practice?

By
published

We look at how your choice of guitar cable can affect your tone, and demystify the misinformation around cable lengths, capacitance, and tone suck

A PRS guitar on a flight case with a guitar cable plugged in
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

When I was asked to write this article my immediate thought was no, you don’t need a different guitar cable for studio, live, or practice. Guitar cables are all the same right? Those $100 gold-plated ones are the ultimate snake oil and you should just use the one that came in the box with your guitar. Tone is in the fingers after all.

On reflection though, as I struggled to think how to expand this question, certain things did start to occur to me. You need a long cable to play live. A great quality, shorter cable is a great option for the studio. For practice, you want something that enables you to move around, but not one so big it causes you to trip over when reaching for your phone.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.