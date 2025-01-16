Ever wanted a guitar cable that matched your favorite BOSS pedal? Well, now you can
Alongside these seriously colorful instrument cables, BOSS has just released two new portable carrying cases for your multi-effects units
NAMM 2025: If you're a fan of funky colors – and, even better, funky colored guitar accessories – BOSS has just announced the BIC-10A series instrument cables, which come in a variety of six colors, inspired by some of the most iconic BOSS pedals.
Color palette-wise, players can choose between orange (a nod to the DS-1 Distortion), yellow (the SD-1 Super Overdrive), green (PH-3 Phase Shifter), red (RC-1 Loop Station), or blue (CH-1 Super Chorus) – plus an added black option (MT-2 Metal Zone) for a more “traditional look.”
Aside from the aesthetic appeal, each BIC-10A cable is offered in a 10ft/3m length and features studio-grade, oxygen-free copper core wire and custom-designed 1/4-inch straight and right-angle connectors that promise “excellent audio reproduction,” “precise signal transfer,” and, most importantly, “lasting durability.”
Alongside the launch of these cables, BOSS is also offering a compact solution for carrying multi-effects units, in the form of its CB-BM-S and CB-BM-M cases. Each case comes fully equipped with a rugged polyester exterior, a soft interior with microfleece lining, and a removable adjustable shoulder strap.
Due to its smaller size, the CB-BM-S has a single reinforced handle, as opposed to the CB-BM-M's two, and both options include pockets (in case you need more storage space).
According to BOSS, “The CB-BM-S is a perfect fit for the BOSS GX-10, GT-1, and GT-1B models, while the larger CB-BM-M fits the GT-1000, GX-100, ME-90, and ME-90B models.”
The BIC-10A series instrument cables are now available for purchase at select U.S. BOSS dealers for $22, while you can also bag the cases for $59, (for the smaller case) and $69 (the medium case).
For more information, visit BOSS.
