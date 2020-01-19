GW live at NAMM 2020: See all sides of Walrus Audio's new, high-fidelity D1 Delay pedal

NAMM 2020: Earlier this week, Walrus Audio launched its new Mako Series, in high fidelity, with the impressively-spec'd D1 delay pedal.

Featuring five custom-tuned programs - Digital, Mod, Vintage, Dual and Reverse - the pedal covers a huge spectrum of sounds. From dreamy, ethereal soundscapes, to grittier riffage, the D1 has guitarists covered.

Of course, we couldn't let this unique and versatile pedal go by without a closer examination. Luckily for us, the folks at Walrus Audio were more than happy to let us see, and hear, the pedal up-close.

You, too, can check out the pedal, thanks to the video above. Be sure to take a look at more of our comprehensive NAMM coverage as well, while you're at it!