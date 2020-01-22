GW live at NAMM 2020: See Kyser’s chrome-finished 40th anniversary Quick-Change capo

NAMM 2020: Think 'capo' and chances are you also think 'Kyser.' And there’s a reason for that – the famed accessories company has been around for a full 40 years.

In celebration of those four decades, Kyser recently announced the Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Milton Kyser Signature Quick-Change Capo. Guitar World stopped by the company’s booth at NAMM to take a closer look at the finished product, which features a chrome finish with a Milton Kyser signature and blackout appointments - including a special low-tension spring - and comes in an anniversary gift box with a signed COA.

The anniversary capo is being offered in a limited run of 2,020 (get it?) and is available now.

You can check it out in the video above. Be sure to also stop by our NAMM hub to see everything new and cool in guitars, gear and accessories.