Hagerman Amplification launches pedal line with tube-loaded Overdrive and Boost units

Honolulu-based Hagerman Amplification has introduced its first two boutique effect pedals, the Overdrive and the Boost.

The Overdrive is a 12AX7 vacuum tube pedal boasting level, treble, bass and drive controls, with enough gain, according to Hagerman, “to push into classic preamp-style overdrive for warm, fat, crunchy and rich tones.”

Boost, meanwhile, sports just level and tone knobs and uses an EF86 pentode to overdrive amplifier inputs or other pedals for warm, clean gain.

Both pedals are constructed using metal-film resistors, polypropylene capacitors, and a built-in low noise boost converter.

There’s also discrete vacuum tube circuitry (tube included), true bypass switching and a buffered output capable of driving long cables or other pedals. According to Hagerman, both units are designed primarily for studio use.

The Boost is available for $269 and the Overdrive for $279. To purchase, head over to Hagerman Amplification.