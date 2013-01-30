'Hangar 19' Radio Show to Dedicate Episode to Rock & Roll Roast of Dee Snider

Syndicated Envision Networks show Hangar 19 will dedicate a three-hour program this week to the Revolver/Guitar World Rock & Roll Roast of Dee Snider, which took place January 24 in Anaheim, California.

The show is set to include tracks, highlights and interviews from Snider and Twisted Sister, plus roasters and guests including Anthrax, Lita Ford, Zakk Wylde, Pantera, Queensryche, Guns N’ Roses and more.

Hangar 19's Thom Hazaert was on the red carpet at the gala, capturing interviews with roasters Lita Ford, Zakk Wylde, comedian Craig Gass and Anthrax’s Scott Ian, plus Metalocalypse/Dethklok/Galaktikon mastermind Brendon Small, Pantera/Down/Kill Devil Hill bassist Rex Brown, Queensryche’s Geoff Tate, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin, Hal Sparks, Lit, In This Moment, Huntress, Gary Hoey and more.

All of this will be stuffed into three hours of the best classic metal and hard rock paying tribute to Snider in one hell of an FM melee. Show co-host/correspondent Hazaert says, “It was an honor to be a part of this roast, and to pay tribute to someone as influential and important as Dee was, not just to me, but an entire generation of Metal fans. Not only was Stay Hungry the first album I ever owned, it honestly was instrumental in my evolution into the degenerate long-haired Rock N’ Roll ne’er-do-well I was to become."

Hangar 19 relives the glory days of classic metal and features music from the artists who built the genre, including Megadeth, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Pantera, Metallica, Anthrax, Slayer and more.

Host Cutter, a 15-year rock radio veteran, steps down from the nostalgia just long enough to highlight new metal in a weekly “Then and Now” segment, and, with sometimes foil/minion-at-large Hazaert, to interview the metal greats that helped mold this speaker-shredding musical movement.

For a full affiliate list, airdates/times and more info on Hangar 19, visit or its Facebook page. Follow Hangar 19 on Twitter right here.

Photos are Thom Hazaert with Zakk Wylde, above, and Rex Brown (Pantera/Down), below.