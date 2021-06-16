Harley Benton debuts new sub-$500 semi-hollow single-cut, the Aeolus

Harley Benton has expanded its lineup of semi-hollow electric guitars under $500 with the all-new single-cut Aeolus.

Said to be suitable for a broad range of genres, the Aeolus arrives in a choice of Bengal Flame or Frost Flame colorways, and serves up a series of stylish appointments in a bid to create “an exciting playing experience”.

In terms of construction, the Aeolus boasts a mahogany body with a flame AAA maple veneer, as well as a roasted maple neck and 22 stainless-steel-fret fingerboard. Other technical appointments include a C-shape neck profile, 25” scale radius and 13.78” radius.

In the hardware department, the new offering comes equipped with a WSC tune-o-matic-style bridge and stopbar tailpiece, with Grover locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ Black nut at the other end of the guitar.

Image 1 of 2 Harley Benton Aeolus in Frost Flame (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 2 Harley Benton Aeolus in Bengal Flame (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Under the hood, the six-string sports a set of Tesla VR-2 Alnico 5 pickups, controlled via a three-way toggle switch, as well as master volume and tone knobs.

Aside from sculpting the sound, the tone knob doubles as a push-pull coil-splitting toggle, which squeezes even more sonic variety out of the Tesla humbuckers by offering up single-coil sounds.

The Harley Benton Aeolus is available now for $407.

For more information, head over to Harley Benton.