Harley Benton debuts new sub-$500 semi-hollow single-cut, the Aeolus

Harley Benton has expanded its lineup of semi-hollow electric guitars under $500 with the all-new single-cut Aeolus.
Said to be suitable for a broad range of genres, the Aeolus arrives in a choice of Bengal Flame or Frost Flame colorways, and serves up a series of stylish appointments in a bid to create “an exciting playing experience”.
In terms of construction, the Aeolus boasts a mahogany body with a flame AAA maple veneer, as well as a roasted maple neck and 22 stainless-steel-fret fingerboard. Other technical appointments include a C-shape neck profile, 25” scale radius and 13.78” radius.
In the hardware department, the new offering comes equipped with a WSC tune-o-matic-style bridge and stopbar tailpiece, with Grover locking tuners and a Graph Tech TUSQ Black nut at the other end of the guitar.
Under the hood, the six-string sports a set of Tesla VR-2 Alnico 5 pickups, controlled via a three-way toggle switch, as well as master volume and tone knobs.
Aside from sculpting the sound, the tone knob doubles as a push-pull coil-splitting toggle, which squeezes even more sonic variety out of the Tesla humbuckers by offering up single-coil sounds.
The Harley Benton Aeolus is available now for $407.
For more information, head over to Harley Benton.