Harley Benton bolsters its southpaw-friendly range with 3 fresh metal-minded Amarok models

Harley Benton has expanded its lineup of left-handed electric guitars with the release of three new metal-friendly Amarok models.

Arriving in the form of a six- and seven-string version, as well as a baritone iteration, the champion of affordable gear’s latest southpaw-friendly model once again aims to provide a premium playing and tonal experience at a more budget price point.

This time out, the highlight of the spec sheet is the set of EMG pickups that each model sports. For the Amarok-6 LH, Amarok-7 LH and Amarok-BT LH, an EMG Retro Active Hot 70 ceramic bridge humbucker lines up alongside an EMG Retro Active Hot 70 Alnico-5 neck pickup.

The impressively appointed pair are controlled via master knobs for volume and tone, as well as a three-way selector switch.

Image 1 of 4 Harley Benton Amarok-6 LH Image 2 of 4 Harley Benton Amarok-6 LH Image 3 of 4 Harley Benton Amarok-7 LH Image 4 of 4 Harley Benton Amarok-7 LH

In terms of construction, each metal-minded model features a neck-through mahogany body with an arched body contour, which is paired with a stylish flamed maple top in Black Natural Burst. A five-ply maple/mahogany neck and macassar ebony fretboard also features, adorned with fluorescent inlays and 24 jumbo stainless steel frets.

Both the 6-string and 7-string models come equipped with a 25.5” scale length, with the only differentiating appointment being the WSC HPS custom hardtail bridge, which has been tweaked to accommodate an extra string on the Amarok-7.

A WSC HPS-6 custom hardtail bridge is also utilized on the baritone guitar, which has an extended 27” radius.

Image 1 of 2 Harley Benton Amarok-BT LH Image 2 of 2 Harley Benton Amarok-BT LH

Finishing hardware touches include a GraphTech Tusq XL nut, Grover locking tuners, dual-action spoke wheel trussrod, and a reverse headstock.

Of the brand’s fresh Amarok guitars, Harley Benton’s Community Manager Benedikt Schlereth said, “We’re very pleased to offer another three left-handed guitars designed from the ground up for the metal players out there.

“We feel it’s more important to offer more choice for left-handed players,” he continued, before adding, “we’ll be launching several exciting new models as left-hand versions this year.”

The Amarok-6 LH and Amarok-7 LH are available now for $519 and $599, respectively, while the Amarok-BT LH is available for $549.

For more information, head over to Harley Benton.

The three Amarok models will join up with the recently announced Explorer-style X-84 LH Modern and EX-76 LH Classic guitars as part of the brand's ever-expanding lineup of left-handed offerings.