Harley Benton launches left-handed EX-84 LH Modern and EX-76 LH Classic

Harley Benton has announced two new Explorer-style electric guitars for left-handed players.

The EX-76 LH Classic is described by HB as a “thoroughbred rock axe”, sporting a Natural-finished mahogany body and slim-C taper neck and 24-fret amaranth fingerboard. Electronics include a pair of passive Roswell LAF Alnico-5 humbuckers controlled via two volume knobs, a master tone pot and a five-way selector switch.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Described as the “darker, more aggressive” of the two models, the EX-84 LH Modern channels an unquestionable James Hetfield vibe. Available in either Black or Aged White, it features – like the EX-76 – a mahogany body and slim-C taper neck, but with an 24-fret ebony fingerboard.

The more aggressive tone of the EX-84 is likely due to the inclusion of a pair of active Roswell humbuckers – an LZ51 in the bridge position and an LZ56 in the neck. Controls include singular master volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch. Watch a video of a right-handed version of the EX-84 Modern in action below.

Other features present on both models include a WSC tune-o-matic bridge, Graph Tech nut and Grover locking tuners.

“We're delighted to offer three new guitars for all the left-handed rock and metal guitarists out there,” enthuses Benedikt Schlereth of Harley Benton. “And there's more to come!

“We're committed to providing more choice for left-handed guitarists and providing them with great guitars covering an enormous variety of musical styles. That's why we're going to be releasing many more LH models this year.”

The EX-84 LH Modern and EX-76 LH Classic are available now for $305 and $366, respectively. For more information, head over to Harley Benton.